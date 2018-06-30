Angels snap six-game skid in 7-1 victory over Orioles

Mike Trout celebrated his return to center field with a solo home run and an impressive catch, and the Angels snapped a six-game skid by beating the floundering Baltimore Orioles 7-1 on Friday night.
Martin Maldonado also homered for the Angels, Andrelton Simmons had four hits and Felix Pena (1-0) allowed five hits over 5 1/3 shutout innings.
Back in the outfield after an ineffective nine-day stretch as a designated hitter, Trout hit his 24th home run in the first inning off David Hess (2-5) to spark the Angels to their first win in a week. The two-time AL MVP reached base three times and ran down a liner in the gap to rob Danny Valencia of a potential fourth-inning double.
Forced to play DH because of a sprained right index finger, Trout went 6 for 28 (.214) with 11 strikeouts and no homers. Before Friday's game, he said, “It was tough. I'm just happy to get back on the field.”
Like the Mariners before them, the Angels found facing the Orioles to be the cure for an extended slump. Earlier this week, Seattle notched a four-game sweep at Camden Yards after coming to town with six losses in seven games.
The Angels were reeling from a three-game sweep in Boston, where they were outscored 22-9, before breezing past the awful Orioles in the opener of a three-game series.
Baltimore owns the worst record in the majors (23-58), and is playing at a pace to lose 116 games. The Orioles have dropped 16 of 17 at home and are 0-14 against the AL West.
The Angels led 3-0 before pulling away with a three-run sixth. Simmons started the uprising with a double and Kole Calhoun contributed a sacrifice fly.