Angels beat Padres, 5-3, to extend perfect opening to Cactus League play

The Angels beat the San Diego Padres, 5-3, on Monday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. They are a perfect 3-0 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Mike Trout worked a walk in his first two plate appearances of the spring. ...Kole Calhoun laced a single to right in the third inning, scoring Andrelton Simmons, who had reached on an error. Calhoun was then picked off first base. ...Danny Espinosa drove in a run in the fourth inning with a single to left field. …The Angels’ third run scored on an odd double steal attempt from third and first base, when Padres catcher Austin Hedges mistakenly threw to second. ...Kaleb Cowart doubled in David Fletcher for the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.
ON THE MOUND: Right-hander J.C. Ramirez, making his first start as an Angel, could not finish his scheduled two innings. He allowed a run on two hits and two walks. He struck out three. ...Left-hander Nate Smith threw two scoreless innings, with a hit, a walk and two strikeouts. ...Right-handed reliever Mike Morin permitted a run in his first appearance of the spring.
EXTRA BASES: Simmons cut off a throw from the outfield in the second inning and caught Carlos Asuaje, who had singled, too far from first base for an out. ...Carlos Perez could not catch Wil Myers attempting to steal second base in the third inning. … Espinosa, starting at second base, fumbled the second ball hit to him. He was charged with an error. ...Ex-Angels Erick Aybar and Collin Cowgill started for the Padres. Aybar received ovations when he stepped to the plate.
UP NEXT: Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, noon at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. On the air: TV: FS West; Radio: 830.
Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura