Angels' revolving rotation of pitchers fails again in 6-4 loss to Rangers

Rougned Odor drove in three runs with a single and a sacrifice fly, Joey Gallo ripped a two-run double and the Texas Rangers beat the pitching-depleted Angels 6-4 on Friday night.
Odor's two-run single capped a five-run outburst in the second inning off recently acquired Odrisamer Despaigne (2-1), the 14th starting pitcher used by the Angels this season.
Drew Hutchison (2-2) struck out six and allowed two runs over five innings in his third start for the Rangers. Jose Leclerc struck out the side in the ninth for his fourth save.
Gallo's double into the right-field corner made it 2-0 before he scored on a groundout by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Odor's two-run single was the fourth consecutive Rangers hit after that, and he added a sac fly in the seventh inning.
Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run homer, his eighth, that got the Angels within 5-4 in the sixth.
Carlos Tocci had three hits and scored twice for Texas.
Despaigne, acquired Tuesday from the Miami Marlins in exchange for cash considerations, allowed five runs in four innings while becoming the 34th pitcher used by the Angels. Two relievers made their big-league debuts in the series opener for the Angels, who had never used more than 31 pitchers in a season.