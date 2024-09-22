UCLA vs. LSU takeaways: Was not getting mauled by Tigers a sign of progress?

Was it a step forward or another stride to nowhere? Depends on one’s perspective.

Some might see UCLA’s 34-17 loss to No. 16 Louisiana State on Saturday as a reprieve, a setback that felt like a sign of something better to come. The team showed sustained fight one week after being knocked flat. The offense scored multiple touchdowns for the first time this season. A shorthanded defense kept things competitive despite failing to mount any semblance of a pass rush.

Others could question whether incremental improvement is enough in an era when coaches make millions, some players pocket CEO money and fans are asked to keep funding the whole operation, win or lose. UCLA was shut out in the second half by one of the weaker defenses it might face this season and is averaging 15.3 points per game, ranking No. 124 among 133 major college teams.

At some point, it’s indisputable that the Bruins (1-2) are going to need a breakthrough beyond moral victories to have something to sell to recruits and build donor support for the name, image and likeness funds needed to import high-level transfers.

Here are four takeaways from a loss that gave some hope and sunk others further into despair: