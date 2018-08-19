Albert Pujols has season-high four RBIs, Angels beat Rangers 11-7

Albert Pujols drove in a season-high four runs, Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer and the Angels beat the Texas Rangers 11-7 on a rainy Saturday night.
Pujols hit a solo home run in the second inning and a two-run single in the third against Rangers starter Martin Perez. He singled home another run in the seventh against losing pitcher Eddie Butler (2-3) for a 7-6 lead.
Ohtani then came on as a pinch hitter and homered to center field before Taylor Ward hit his first major league homer to complete the five-run inning.
Winning pitcher Cam Bedrosian (5-2), the second of five Angels pitchers, got two outs in the sixth.
The Angels took a 6-2 lead with two outs in the fourth on a three-run double by David Fletcher.
Texas came back with four runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.
Pujols went 3 for 4 to tie 19th-century star Cap Anson for 23rd with 3,081 career hits. Teammate Eric Young Jr. had a triple and two singles.
Rougned Odor, Elvis Andrus and Joey Gallo each had three hits for the Rangers.
Odor led off the bottom of the first inning with a double and scored on a single by Andrus.
The Angels tied the game when Pujols led off the second by hitting a 1-2 pitch into the visitors' bullpen in left-center field.
In the bottom of the inning, Gallo doubled and scored on Carlos Tocci's single that went off both Angels third baseman Ward's glove and shortstop Andrelton Simmons's leg.
Pujols struck again in the third with a two-out single for a 3-2 lead.
The Rangers' four runs in the fourth came with two outs. Odor singled home a run and the second scored as Andrus struck out but reached base on a wild pitch. Adrian Beltre drove in two runs with a bloop single.