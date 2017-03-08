Angels capitalize on Reds' mistakes in shutout win

The Angels improved to 8-3 in Cactus League play with a 9-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Goodyear Ballpark.

AT THE PLATE: A pair of errors by Reds starter Amir Garrett paved the way for five unearned runs in the second, but the Angels also hit the ball hard in the inning, with Kole Calhoun ripping a two-run double to left-center field and Mike Trout driving a run-scoring triple to deep right-center. Ben Revere sparked a three-run sixth with his third single, and Yunel Escobar added a run-scoring single to left in the inning. Cliff Pennington had two hits, and C.J. Cron doubled to right-center in the third. Infield prospect Nolan Fontana lined a solo homer to right field in the ninth.

ON THE MOUND: Right-hander Ricky Nolasco, who went 3-2 with a 1.85 earned-run average in five September starts after being acquired in a trade-deadline deal from Minnesota last season, allowed two singles, struck out one and walked one in three scoreless and efficient innings, throwing 48 pitches. Reliever Mike Morin retired the side in order in the fifth, striking out one, and right-hander Austin Adams, acquired from Cleveland in February, showed a lively fastball in his inning.

EXTRA BASES: A strength test on Tyler Skaggs’ shoulder after the left-hander couldn’t complete an inning and walked four in his spring debut on Saturday showed “a little bit of a deficit that has corrected itself,” Manager Mike Scioscia said. Skaggs, whose fastball fell from 89-92 mph at the start of his outing to 86-88 mph by the end of it, was scratched from Friday’s start and will be replaced by J.C. Ramirez. Skaggs is scheduled to throw a bullpen session this weekend and be folded back into the rotation next week. “He’s fine, but we’re just trying to stay ahead of some stuff,” Scioscia said.

UP NEXT: Cleveland on Thursday, noon PST at Goodyear Ballpark. On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 830.

