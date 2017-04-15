Angels' Albert Pujols plays first base for first time in eight months

Albert Pujols played first base for the first time in eight months on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

Amid a stretch of 20 games in 20 days, Angels manager Mike Scioscia wanted to give center fielder Mike Trout time to rest his feet, so he played Trout as his designated hitter. But Scioscia also wanted to keep Pujols in his lineup, and Pujols has been working out at first base for more than a month. So, Pujols manned first base for the first time since Aug. 10, 2016, at Wrigley Field.

“We’re gonna need to start to get guys a little break here or there,” Scioscia said.

Saturday’s arrangement did force first baseman C.J. Cron to the bench for the second consecutive night, but Scioscia said Cron will play in Sunday’s series finale.

Pujols fell while fielding the first ball hit to him, in the eighth inning, but recorded the out. At the end of last season, he said he wanted to play more first base in 2017, but December surgery to release the plantar fascia in his right foot nixed those plans.

The Angels also have a number of first-base options, in Cron, Jefry Marte and Luis Valbuena, who should be activated from the disabled list within a couple weeks. So Pujols’ primary time at the position figures to come in instances such as Saturday, when Scioscia seeks to rest his other regulars at the designated-hitter slot.

Richards’ health

Scioscia said right-hander Garrett Richards has not had any tests done since Thursday’s MRI exam that checked his neck for cervical spine and brachial nerve issues.

The results came back clean, general manager Billy Eppler said, but Richards continues to experience a lack of strength in his biceps muscle. He’s on the 10-day disabled list because of a strain in that muscle. Asked Saturday whether the Angels were still exploring the source of the feeling, Scioscia said, “They know what it is.”

And then he stopped himself.

“I’m not going to talk in medical terms, because I’m not a doctor,” he said. “I’ll defer to the medical department and they’ll be able to update you on what’s going on there.”

The Angels do not permit their athletic training staff to talk to reporters.

Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura