Angels' Albert Pujols plays first base for first time in eight months

Albert Pujols played first base for the first time in eight months on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.
Amid a stretch of 20 games in 20 days, Angels manager Mike Scioscia wanted to give center fielder Mike Trout time to rest his feet, so he played Trout as his designated hitter. But Scioscia also wanted to keep Pujols in his lineup, and Pujols has been working out at first base for more than a month. So, Pujols manned first base for the first time since Aug. 10, 2016, at Wrigley Field.
“We’re gonna need to start to get guys a little break here or there,” Scioscia said.
Saturday’s arrangement did force first baseman C.J. Cron to the bench for the second consecutive night, but Scioscia said Cron will play in Sunday’s series finale.
Pujols fell while fielding the first ball hit to him, in the eighth inning, but recorded the out. At the end of last season, he said he wanted to play more first base in 2017, but December surgery to release the plantar fascia in his right foot nixed those plans.
The Angels also have a number of first-base options, in Cron, Jefry Marte and Luis Valbuena, who should be activated from the disabled list within a couple weeks. So Pujols’ primary time at the position figures to come in instances such as Saturday, when Scioscia seeks to rest his other regulars at the designated-hitter slot.
Richards’ health
Scioscia said right-hander Garrett Richards has not had any tests done since Thursday’s MRI exam that checked his neck for cervical spine and brachial nerve issues.
The results came back clean, general manager Billy Eppler said, but Richards continues to experience a lack of strength in his biceps muscle. He’s on the 10-day disabled list because of a strain in that muscle. Asked Saturday whether the Angels were still exploring the source of the feeling, Scioscia said, “They know what it is.”
And then he stopped himself.
“I’m not going to talk in medical terms, because I’m not a doctor,” he said. “I’ll defer to the medical department and they’ll be able to update you on what’s going on there.”
The Angels do not permit their athletic training staff to talk to reporters.
