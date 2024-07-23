Mike Trout exits first rehab start early because of knee soreness

Angels star Mike Trout lasted just two innings in his first minor league rehabilitation start because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

The three-time MVP struck out in his only at-bat for triple-A Salt Lake, making his first rehab appearance since tearing the meniscus in his left knee in late April. Trout was pulled after two innings and the Angels said it was because of knee soreness and that he was day to day.

Angels manager Ron Washington said before their game Tuesday in Seattle the plan was for Trout to play five innings in his first game, would be the designated hitter Wednesday and hopefully be ready to play seven innings in the field Thursday.

“Wait and see how things go each day,” Washington said. “He’s not going to want to come back unless he’s sure. We are very happy to be close to having him back.”

Trout was hitting .220 with 10 home runs and 14 RBIs in 29 games this season before he was injured. The 32-year-old has appeared in just 226 games since the start of the 2021 season because of injuries.