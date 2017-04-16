Albert Pujols isn't worried about Angels' sputtering offense

In their last 37 innings, dating to Wednesday at home against Texas, the Angels have produced two extra-base hits. And one of those was a meaningless ninth-inning home run that merely made an eight-run defeat a five-run defeat.

Losers of five straight, including a sweep in Kansas City, the Angels are 10th in the American League with 50 runs. But designated hitter and designated team leader Albert Pujols said he was unworried by the team’s lack of production.

“I’ll be concerned in September,” Pujols said. “You guys are concerned, because you guys write about it. That’s what you guys concentrate on, writing negative stuff. I’ll leave that to you.”

Asked about what positive signs he was seeing, Pujols said he and his teammates were getting unlucky on line drives.

“Well, we hit the ball hard, man, the whole series, same thing against Texas,” he said. “We just need a couple breaks here and there going our way, and we’ll be all right.”

Pujols played first base Saturday for the first time in eight months, and he said his body had recovered well. He’s hitting .200 with two extra-base hits through 13 games, one of the chief reasons for the offensive standstill.

“We know our offense can do what we saw in the first six or seven games,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “We didn’t swing the bats well during this rough streak. We stayed in some games, but we never got ourselves where we needed to be.”

Short hops

After Mike Trout started as the designated hitter Saturday, Scioscia rested two more regulars Sunday. Left fielder Cameron Maybin and shortstop Andrelton Simmons sat, replaced by Ben Revere and Cliff Pennington. …The Angels traveled to Houston on Sunday night for a four-game series. The Astros’ Sunday series finale in Oakland was postponed because of rain, changing their rotation schedule. The Angels will face sinker-balling veteran Charlie Morton on Monday, likely in lieu of hard-throwing young right-hander Lance McCullers later in the week. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is expected back in the lineup Monday after suffering a bruised hand on a hit-by-pitch Saturday.

Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >>

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura