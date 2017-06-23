Doug Fister set to face Angels days after getting claimed by the Red Sox

The situation is set, bound to make someone look good. At Fenway Park on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will start veteran right-hander Doug Fister, the man they claimed off of waivers from the Angels on Friday.

To oppose him, the Angels will start rookie right-hander Parker Bridwell, the man they chose to remain in their rotation instead of Fister. Bridwell has struck out seven, walked six, and allowed five runs in 11 innings over two starts.

Adding to the afternoon’s intrigue, the Red Sox scout who twice watched Fister in recent weeks is special assistant Eddie Bane, the man responsible for drafting Mike Trout while Ban was the Angels’ scouting director in 2009.

The Angels fired Bane, well-regarded within the industry, the next year.

While recovering from an injury, Angels reliever Huston Street spent more than a week with Fister between triple-A and extended spring training. He said he was impressed with what he saw in his last start last week, with Fister demonstrating command of his pitches and improved velocity.

Cron again demoted

Requiring another arm to pitch out of the bullpen, the Angels recalled right-hander Eduardo Paredes from triple-A Salt Lake and demoted first baseman C.J. Cron back there for his third stint this season.

One of those stints was while on rehab assignment, but Cron’s status within the organization has clearly fallen. An opening-day starter in three consecutive seasons, th 27-year-old has this year hit .212 with a .562 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 128 plate appearances.

Of late, he had primarily played against left-handed pitchers. Luis Valbuena will now garner those starts, although Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Albert Pujols will start at first base in one of two games at Dodger Stadium next week.

Paredes, a 22-year-old Venezuelan, is just eight months older than the American League’s youngest player. Added to the Angels’ 40-man roster over the off-season, he struck out 43 men in 38 innings between double-A and triple-A this season.

Short hops

The Red Sox retired David Ortiz’s number in a pregame ceremony and draped the Dominican Republic’s flag over the Green Monster during the country’s anthem. Fellow Dominican Pujols said he was excited to see his friend so honored. He said his favorite story about Ortiz had happened more than once. When struggling, Pujols asked Ortiz for advice, and Ortiz told him to take off his jersey, look at the name stitched onto the back, and remember who he was.

CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke and Lindsey Thiry report from the Lakers' facility in El Segundo after the organization selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft. The Times' Bill Plaschke and Lindsey Thiry report from the Lakers' facility in El Segundo after the organization selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pero Moura on Twitter @pedromoura