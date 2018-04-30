Angels are cautious about Shohei Ohtani's return

When Sunday began, the Angels and New York Yankees were the top two teams in the American League wild-card race.
With only 135 games and five months to go.
In this big-picture context, the Angels have decided Shohei Ohtani will not make his next scheduled start Tuesday against Baltimore because of his recently sprained left ankle.
He'll be pushed back, manager Mike Scioscia saying there's a chance Ohtani could pitch Wednesday or Thursday against the Orioles.
"Right now, there's too much of the season left to try to push him," Scioscia said.
Ohtani was removed from the game Friday against the Yankees and did not start as the designated hitter Saturday or Sunday.
He played catch and did some light work in the bullpen before the finale of the New York series.
"He's just not right now ready to go out there and run full speed the way you would like to see," Scioscia said. "We obviously want to err on the side of caution."
Ohtani could throw a full bullpen session Monday, when the Angels are off, which would put him on schedule to start Wednesday. Either way, Scioscia said there's a chance Ohtani could be the designated hitter Tuesday.
Nick Tropeano will start the opener against Baltimore. The Angels did not list starting pitchers for the second and third games of the series.
Wrong step
Ohtani was injured because of circumstances Scioscia described as being coincidental and awkward. He said the rookie did nothing wrong on the play.
"That was not an issue of technique," Scioscia said. "That happens sometimes when … the first baseman had his foot really on the middle of the bag and he was trying to avoid his foot.
"Neil Walker was playing there and he's really a second baseman trying to play first base. He didn't have his foot exactly where most first basemen would have it. But that's just a convergence of things you can't control."
Short hops
The Angels recalled reliever Akeel Morris from triple-A Salt Lake to take the roster spot of Eduardo Paredes, who was optioned after the game Saturday. … Shortstop Andrelton Simmons (forearm) returned as DH. He was scratched from the starting lineup Saturday. Scioscia said he expects Simmons to be able to play Tuesday.