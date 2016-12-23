Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year contract

The Angels on Friday signed Ben Revere to a one-year contract to be their top reserve across the outfield. The deal is worth $4 million, plus incentives that could be worth more than $2 million.

General Manager Billy Eppler has said all off-season he desired a fourth outfielder, and he now has one. November acquisition Cameron Maybin and Kole Calhoun will flank Mike Trout, and Revere will back them all up; he’s played every outfield position.

Revere is known to have excellent range but a subpar arm.

The 28-year-old Atlanta native has been a steady contact hitter for most of his career, but 2016 was his worst season. He hit just .217, logged a .260 on-base percentage, and slugged .300. Over seven seasons, he has hit .285, with a .320 OBP and .342 slugging mark. Though he is left-handed, he hits pitchers from either side equally.

To create space for him on their 40-man roster, the Angels designated for assignment first baseman Ji-Man Choi.

The Angels will be Revere’s fifth team. He first reached the majors with Minnesota and was then traded three times.

The Angels’ cadre of position players appears to be set, across starters and reserves. Six of nine opening-day starters should be the same as 2016, with reinforcements coming from Maybin in left field, Danny Espinosa at second base, and Martin Maldonado at catcher.