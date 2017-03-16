Los Angeles Angels rally for 8-7 victory over Colorado Rockies

The Angels rallied to defeat the Colorado Rockies, 8-7, in front of a sellout crowd Thursday at Salt River Fields, improving their spring record to 11-8.

AT THE PLATE: After Eric Young Jr. was hit by a pitch, outfielder Ryan LaMarre knocked in the go-ahead run with a double in the ninth and catcher Carlos Perez tripled home LaMarre and scored on a passed ball. … Earlier, designated hitter Albert Pujols hit a 400-foot drive to center field that was caught on the warning track.

ON THE MOUND: Garrett Richards fired his fastball at speeds up to 98 mph in the first inning, an encouraging sign for the Angels. In four innings, he struck out two and walked none, giving up four singles and a home run. The homer was hit by Dustin Garneau on a fastball that Richards left over the middle of the plate. … Right-hander Bud Norris pitched two innings in relief, striking out three, walking none and giving up a run. Norris’ usage this spring indicates that the club is examining the longtime starter as a potential reliever. … Among right-handed relievers, Kirby Yates gave up one run, Jose Valdez gave up none and Brooks Pounders gave up two.

EXTRA BASES: Norris made a curious decision on a sixth-inning comebacker, running to third base in an apparent attempt to force out a runner from second. But first base had been open, so the runner simply retreated to second and the batter reached safely. … Left-hander Tyler Skaggs, who started Wednesday, passed a post-start strength test administered by the Angels’ training staff. … The Angels began playing minor league games Thursday.

UP NEXT: Angels vs. the Texas Rangers at 1 p.m. Friday at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz. On the air: TV: FS West; Radio: 830.

