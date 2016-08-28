Tyler Skaggs bounces back to lead Angels to 5-0 win over Tigers

Tyler Skaggs’ strong start to his recovery from elbow surgery thudded in recent weeks, the 25-year-old left-hander’s season starting to resemble the up-and-down campaign he had before the ligament injury in 2014.

His Sunday start at Comerica Park, then, marked an acceleration on the old path. Skaggs fired six scoreless innings as the Angels beat Detroit, 5-0, to secure their first winning road trip since mid-May.

The Angels (55-73) pounded five consecutive grounders to begin the game. They resulted in five outs, two on an Andrelton Simmons double play. They could not convoke anything worthwhile until the fifth inning, when Simmons singled and Jefry Marte walloped a fastball from Anibal Sanchez out of the field of play.

In the sixth inning, they strung together a series of singles. First was Mike Trout, who shot one up the middle. Albert Pujols next knocked a sinking liner to center; Cameron Maybin was at first ruled to have caught it, but Pujols refused to leave first base until the Angels asked for a replay review.

It made for an odd scene at the base, as Pujols, Trout and Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera all stood within close proximity. The three men have combined for six most valuable player awards.

Eighty seconds later, Pujols’ act of defiance was vindicated. C.J. Cron quickly followed with a single to load the bases, and Simmons and Marte launched subsequent sacrifice flies.

Rookie and Michigan native Nick Buss doubled to bring home the final run.

Skaggs struck out Ian Kinsler to start, and then survived a deep fly ball off Maybin’s bat. There would be one more deep fly, but otherwise Skaggs sliced up the Tigers offense.

The curveball command he lost during each of his previous starts never departed his arsenal. He repeatedly plopped his 93-95 mph fastball on the corners, and then weaved in the curveball during moments where the hitters could not afford to bet on it leaving the strike zone.

He struck out six. He walked two, hit a batter and gave up two hits, both by Cabrera. The only veritable trouble occurred after Cabrera doubled to open the fourth inning. Victor Martinez pushed him to third, but Skaggs struck out J.D. Martinez. He walked Justin Upton and then induced a groundout from Casey McGehee.

After six innings and 91 pitches -- his earned-run average sinking almost a full run to 4.75 — Skaggs was removed for a series of right-handed relievers. First was Mike Morin, then Jose Valdez and Deolis Guerra. The three yielded two hits and one walk between them.

