High school softball: Southern Section championship game schedule

More to Read

Oxford Academy (25-5) vs. Eastside (22-10), 10 a.m.

Hesperia Christian (18-5) vs. Jurupa Valley (19-12), 10 a.m.

At Barber Park in Irvine

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.