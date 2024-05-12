High school softball: Southern Section championship game schedule
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS
At Barber Park in Irvine
Friday
Division 8
Hesperia Christian (18-5) vs. Jurupa Valley (19-12), 10 a.m.
Division 6
Ganesha (21-0) vs. Viewpoint (17-2-1), 1 p.m.
Division 4
JW North (17-13) vs. Paraclete (29-2), 4 p.m.
Division 1
Orange Lutheran (21-3) vs. Garden Grove Pacifica (26-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Division 7
Oxford Academy (25-5) vs. Eastside (22-10), 10 a.m.
Division 5
Liberty (22-6) vs. Cerritos Valley Christian (17-6), 1 p.m.
Division 3
Etiwanda (27-5) vs. King (19-9), 4 p.m.
Division 2
California (28-3) vs. Gahr (18-10), 7 p.m.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.