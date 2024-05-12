Angels can’t solve Seth Lugo in series-ending loss to Royals

Seth Lugo racked up a career-high 12 strikeouts and allowed one run over eight strong innings, and Hunter Renfroe had a two-run single against his former team in the Kansas City Royals’ 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Freddie Fermin and Michael Massey also had RBIs during the Royals’ four-run fourth inning, giving Lugo (6-1) plenty of support as Kansas City took three of four from the Angels.

Willie Calhoun had an RBI double in the sixth and a solo homer in the ninth for the Halos, who have lost 17 of 23 with a major league-worst 14 players on the injured list. Los Angeles has lost all six of its series at the Big A this season, failing to win consecutive home games at any point.

Lugo allowed five hits while continuing his outstanding start to his first season with the Royals, winning for the AL-best sixth time in eight starts and lowering his ERA to 1.66.

The longtime Mets right-hander overcame early control issues, retired 11 straight at one point, and didn’t walk a batter for the first time all season. Lugo has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his nine starts for Kansas City.

Patrick Sandoval (2-6) allowed 11 hits for Los Angeles, but pitched into the seventh inning and only allowed runs during the Royals’ fourth-inning rally. Sandoval has lost five of his last seven starts.

The Royals got five consecutive hits to open the fourth inning. Renfroe, who batted .242 with 19 homers in 126 games for the Angels last season, drove in Nelson Velasquez and Fermin with his bases-loaded single before Massey drove in Dairon Blanco with a sacrifice bunt.

The Angels couldn’t get to Lugo until Mickey Moniak singled in the sixth and Calhoun drove him home with a double.

Calhoun capped his three-hit game with his first homer for the Angels, a solo shot off James McArthur in the ninth. McArthur got two more outs to complete his ninth save.

UP NEXT

Angels: Jose Soriano (1-4, 4.32 ERA) takes the mound in Anaheim on Monday for the opener of a three-game series with St. Louis.

Royals: Brady Singer (3-1, 2.36 ERA) takes the mound in Seattle for the series opener on Monday.