Angels beat Tigers 5-3 behind Calhoun, Cron homers

Until Tuesday, the Angels had played 425 road games since Mike Trout was last called up on April 28, 2012. When Trout and the Angels arrived in a city, it had long since become customary for fans and autograph seekers to crowd the team hotel. They tended to reappear when the bus was due to depart for the ballpark.

Early Monday morning, the Angels arrived in a Detroit suburb to notably little fanfare. It was clear why: For the first time in more than five years, Trout is not accompanying them on this trip, relegated to the disabled list because of a tear in his thumb.

The challenge to stay afloat without him is underway, and Day 1 of Week 2 without Trout was a success. The Angels turned in a balanced offensive effort to top the Tigers, 5-3, on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Five pitches into the game, Kole Calhoun slammed a homer down the left-field line for his fourth home run in five games. Of Calhoun’s 77 previous home runs, only one had landed that far left, and he hit it more than two years ago, in nearby Toronto. Like Tuesday’s, it snuck just over the wall.

The Angels’ next baserunner was Eric Young Jr., who walked in the third inning and stole second. He took off for third amid a 2-and-2 count to Andrelton Simmons, only to see Simmons foul off a fastball. Young took off for third as Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris geared up to make the next pitch, but too early. Norris peeled back and picked him off.

Simmons then walked, and he, too, stole second base. It was his 17th steal in 20 tries as an Angel, remarkable considering he stole 16 in more than twice as many games with Atlanta. Next, Calhoun walked, too. Down 0-and-2, Albert Pujols tapped a grounder to third base, where Nick Castellanos bobbled it yet recovered in time to throw out the slow-moving Pujols.

The Angels added two runs in the fourth when Yunel Escobar doubled and C.J. Cron homered, and another in the fifth, when Simmons singled, Calhoun singled, and Detroit center fielder Alex Presley let Calhoun’s single pass by him. Their last run scored on a Calhoun sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, after Young again walked and Shane Robinson singled.

Miguel Cabrera notched a two-out single against Angels starter Jesse Chavez before Cron slid to stop a Victor Martinez grounder from leaving the infield. The Tigers put a man on in the second and two men on in the third, on an Ian Kinsler double and Alex Avila walk. Cabrera then grounded into a double play.

Chavez held the Tigers hitless until Avila approached again, with one out in the sixth. In a 3-and-2 count, Chavez left a fastball over the middle, and Avila hit it for a solo shot to center. After Cabrera flied out to the right-field warning track, Martinez doubled to right. When J.D. Martinez next singled to put runners on the corners, Blake Parker began to warm in the Angels’ bullpen. When Justin Upton blooped a run-scoring single into center field, Parker replaced Chavez and recorded a groundout on his first pitch.

Chavez’s outing jived with the rest of his campaign. Entering Tuesday, he had held opponents to a .220 average the first two times through the lineup and a .339 average the third time. Though he could not complete six innings, he was awarded his fifth win for his efforts. He also received another $100,000 incentive bonus for making his 12th start of 2017.

Parker, the Angels’ surprise relief sensation, required only seven pitches to finish the seventh scoreless. In the eighth, rookie right-hander Keynan Middleton allowed the first two men he faced to reach base, then induced consecutive flyouts, the latter of which went as a sacrifice fly. Catcher Martin Maldonado then let a pitch get away, but he got to the ball in time to throw out Cabrera trying for second.

The Angels (30-31) secured victory after Bud Norris handled a tense ninth. He loaded the bases with two outs and fell behind 3-0 to Avila with Cabrera looming on deck, but battled back to record a called strikeout on a borderline breaking ball.

