Angels muster only three hits in 4-0 loss to the Tigers

The Angels never advanced a runner past first base on Wednesday night at Comerica Park and lost to Detroit in decisive fashion, 4-0.

The Angels’ first hit was a second-inning single by Martin Maldonado. Their next hit was Andrelton Simmons’ two-out single in the third. Their last hit was Albert Pujols’ single to begin the seventh, which was immediately erased by Yunel Escobar’s double-play groundout on the proceeding pitch.

That and two walks were it for the club’s offense, though they faced a Detroit spot starter named Buck Farmer and select relievers from the Tigers’ beleaguered bullpen. Without Mike Trout, it is clearer and clearer, the Angels lack offensive potential.

Alex Meyer started for the Angels. Not five hours away from his childhood home in Greesburg, Ind., his father drove over for the occasion, and Meyer delivered a memorable performance.

To begin, the lanky right-hander missed wildly with his first two fastballs, auguring what was to come. Ian Kinsler then pushed a soft liner to second, where Cliff Pennington caught it. Alex Avila next rapped a routine grounder to third, where Yunel Escobar could not field it. Then, Meyer fired consecutive strikes to Miguel Cabrera, but missed with his next four pitches and issued a walk.

After Meyer struck out Victor Martinez and got ahead of J.D. Martinez, 0-and-2, catcher Martin Maldonado faked like he was calling for a high fastball, coming out of his stance. Instead, Meyer fired a slider over the strike zone, and J.D. Martinez swung and missed.

After only a two-out walk in the second inning, Meyer hit Kinsler in the earflap with a first-pitch curveball to begin the third. Avila next walked, and Cabrera grounded a ball to third, which Escobar could have converted into a double play. Instead, he missed the ball altogether, which earned him an error and loaded the bases without an out. Victor Martinez then grounded into an actual double play, scoring one run.

Meyer continued to walk and strike out Tiger batters. The first substantive hit he permitted came to begin the the sixth, Victor Martinez drilled a ball down the right-field line, a double for most anyone, except him. When it bounced back to Calhoun off of the wall, Martinez stayed at first base. He took second when Justin Upton notched a one-out single to left.

Meyer then benefited from a lucky call on a 1-and-2 breaking ball off of the plate. Knowing his night was over, he pumped his fists and walked off the mound when Alex Presley next lined out to center. Meyer threw 101 pitches and struck out nine, each a career high. Half of the 26 hitters he faced struck out or walked.

In relief, right-hander Yusmeiro Petit pitched a perfect seventh before encountering trouble in the eighth. Justin Upton punctuated the Tigers’ rally with a three-run home run to left field, in the process raising Petit’s earned-run average almost a full run.

Still, Petit has been a boon for the Angels (30-32). He signed a minor league contract one week before spring training and now leads the major leagues in relief innings. His ERA is 2.70.

