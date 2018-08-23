Mike Trout remembers brother-in-law Aaron Cox as 'an amazing person inside & out'

Angels outfielder Mike Trout posted a heartfelt tribute to Aaron Cox on social media Thursday morning.

“Aaron, words can’t describe the emotions that I’ve been feeling the past week and a half. You were more than just my brother-in-law... you were my best friend,” Trout wrote of Cox, a former Angels minor leaguer and Trout’s brother-in-law who died Aug. 15.

A cause of death has not been given.

“You made such an impact on my life since the day I first met you,” Trout wrote. “You were an amazing person inside & out that showed us all how to live life to the fullest. Seeing and hearing about your impact on other people are all things that made me a better person every single day.”

Trout and Cox were baseball stars at Millville High in New Jersey; Trout graduated in 2009, Cox in 2012. Cox pitched for Division II Gannon University in Pennsylvania before being drafted by the Angels in 2015.

He played at the rookie-league and Class-A levels during his first three years with the organization and did not play in 2017 because of an eye injury and a 50-game suspension after testing positive for a banned substance.

Cox returned to Class-A Inland Empire this spring, but had not pitched since May 29. He was put on the voluntarily retired list Aug. 6.

Following Cox’s death, his wife, Jessica Tara Cox, and Trout said in a statement that they and their families intend to “celebrate the memories, the laughter and love we each shared with Aaron in the short time we had him.”

Trout did just that with his Instagram letter two weeks later.

Bm0_h-FA1gR

“The things we have done together like hunting trips, family vacations, golfing, fishing, and all the fun times we had together I will cherish forever... you brought so much happiness and joy to my life every time I was with you,” said Trout, who remains on the disabled list because of a wrist injury.

“You will always be remembered for your crazy dance moves and your big smile and how much you cared for people and our family. You were always the life of the party and you were always making people laugh.

“You were a great kid and it kills me to know that you are gone... I can’t thank you enough for what you have meant to me over these last 11 years.”

