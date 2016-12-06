Angels have plenty of rotation options for 2017

Naming them all took more than a minute. Twelve men have some chance to open 2016 in the Angels’ starting rotation, and Billy Eppler methodically went through them Tuesday evening in his Winter Meetings hotel room at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.

It is essentially eight pitchers for a single spot, barring injuries to the established foursome. Veteran Jesse Chavez, who appeared in 23 games for the Dodgers last season, is the favorite, by far the most experienced starter of the octet, but also the most experienced reliever, and was signed last month because of his combination of experience.

Then there are the others. They are: right-hander J.C. Ramirez, a reliever the Angels are trying to convert into a starter; left-hander Nate Smith, a homegrown 2013 draftee who has not yet debuted in the majors; left-hander Manny Banuelos and right-hander Alex Meyer, both one-time top prospects; right-hander Brooks Pounders, a part-time Royals reliever in 2016; Vicente Campos, a former Yankees farmhand who has started two games above double A in his career; and another right-hander, Daniel Wright, who made five nondescript starts for the Angels in September.

Left-hander John Lamb will at some point join that group, although that point is likely to be during the 2017 season because of October back surgery. Campos was projected to miss much of next season, but he visited a doctor last month who said his fractured elbow is healing such that he can participate in spring training.

“Clinically, he was given the thumbs-up,” Eppler said.

MLB rules prohibit Eppler from so naming free agents he's pursuing or players he’s attempting to pry loose via trade. But it stands to reason that if the Angels make a trade this week, one of those surplus starters is likely to depart.

They will not fetch much in return, but the Angels do not feel they need all that much to put themselves in enviable position. The San Diego Padres, in particular, appear an obvious match, with a glut of left-handed hitters capable of playing second base. The Angels would like to employ someone like that.

Which player they might prefer remains unclear. Backing up 2016 breakout rookie Ryan Schimpf, the Padres possess Carlos Azuaje, Cory Spangenberg, and Yangervis Solarte. Solarte, 29, is the most established and the most expensive. His credentials at second base are also less clear. But Azuaje and Spangenberg, 25-year-olds with solid minor league track records, could make sense.

A.J. Preller, the Padres’ controversial general manager, acknowledged to the San Diego Union-Tribune on Tuesday that teams see “an area of surplus” within his team’s middle infield. San Diego also has fewer established starting pitchers than any other major league team.

Regarding possible free-agent signings, Eppler said he has spoken to at least one agent representing a player seeking three or more years. Eppler declined to say if that player was a pitcher or a position player, or if he was actually interested in a deal of said length with said player.

The free agents to whom the Angels have been connected this week — right-hander Bud Norris, outfielders Ben Revere and Coco Crisp, and second baseman Chase Utley — are all seeking or would settle for shorter contracts.

And, with a payroll still well short of where they began last season, the Angels could still opt to sign a bigger-ticket free agent. So far, the club has committed to nothing at the Winter Meetings, operating as methodically as Eppler was while reciting his starting-pitching candidates.

Short hops

The Angels are trying to re-sign outfielder Rafael Ortega and infielder Gregorio Petit after designating them for assignment last month. Both players opened the 2016 season in triple A but later contributed to the major league team. ...Eppler said he’s interested in adding pitchers who are capable of pitching multiple innings of relief, a rare feature among established major leaguers. But left-hander Jorge De La Rosa, the longtime Colorado Rockies starter, has made it known to teams he is willing to do just that.

