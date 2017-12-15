Angels sign free agent Zack Cozart and will move him to third base

The Angels announced Friday that they have signed infielder Zack Cozart to a three-year contract, and the team plans to move him to third base.
The deal is worth $38 million, according to a source who requested anonymity because the financial terms were not announced.
Cozart, 32, was a slick-fielding, poor-hitting shortstop for most of his career. His offense improved dramatically in 2015, and he surged to an All-Star campaign in 2017 as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.
For his career, he has hit .254 with a .716 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Since 2015, he has hit .271 with an .820 OPS.
The Angels’ veteran-laden infield appears set with Cozart at third, Andrelton Simmons at short and Ian Kinsler at second. Some combination of C.J. Cron, Luis Valbuena, and Albert Pujols will split first base.The Angels also could look to trade Valbuena, who is under contract for 2018 with an option for 2019.
