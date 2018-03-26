Dodgers take first game of exhibition Freeway Series, beating Angels 4-2

ON THE MOUND: Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda gave up the homers to Cozart and Trout but finished strong, closing his five-inning, four-hit, five-strikeout, no-walk start by retiring the last five batters, two by strikeout and one on a double-play grounder. Reliever J.T. Chargois gave up a one-out double to Kinsler in the sixth before striking out Trout looking and Upton swinging. Dodgers left-hander Scott Alexander struck out two in a perfect seventh, and closer Kenley Jansen struck out two in a scoreless eighth in which he struck out two and threw two wild pitches. Josh Fields retired the side in order in the ninth for the save. Angels starter Parker Bridwell, who will open at triple-A Salt Lake, pitched out of a two-on, one-out jam in the first and a two-on, no-out jam in the second. Felix Pena's fastball hit 96 mph during a 1-2-3 fourth, but Jim Johnson gave up two hits and two runs in the fifth.