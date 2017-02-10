Angels' Matt Shoemaker feels good as he comes back from line drive to the head and brain surgery

Matt Shoemaker and his wife were raised near Detroit and they do not intend to move from the area any time soon, but spending baseball off-seasons in the cold presents problems.

Most weekdays, the Angels right-hander makes the 35-minute drive from his suburban home to the campus of either Wayne State or Eastern Michigan, his alma mater.

Both universities have large indoor athletic facilities, where he can throw alongside the college teams, which are happy to host a major leaguer — in this case, one mounting a comeback.

“We try to go outside when it’s 40 or above,” Shoemaker said.

So, on a recent afternoon, Shoemaker parked his Ford Escape in an alley, grabbed his glove from the passenger seat, and headed inside to greet Wayne State Coach Ryan Kelley.

The temperature had climbed, melting ice left over from a weekend snowstorm and reaching a mid-afternoon high of 42.

“Outside?” Shoemaker asked, and the coach nodded.

Wearing a workout shirt, shorts and leg sleeves, Shoemaker completed his 20-minute throwing progression on the football field’s periphery. Everything, even the leaps he took in pursuit of errant throws, looked normal. Except for one thing.

The steep scar stretching from his right ear to the top of his head was emphasized because he was not wearing a hat.

Shoemaker's mother, Karen, was watching on television from her sister’s home in Northern Michigan, where the family had gathered over Labor Day weekend.

His wife, Danielle, eight months pregnant and on bed rest, was watching from their rented home in Anaheim.

It was Sept, 4, 2016. Shoemaker struck out the first two Mariners he faced that afternoon in Seattle, and his family anticipated another strong outing for him in a season full of them.

Until the second inning, when Mariners All-Star Kyle Seager hit a line drive that struck Shoemaker in the temple and sent him crumpling to his knees.

As an Angels trainer rushed to the mound and draped the bloody wound in a towel, Karen began to cry.

Danielle fixed her eyes on the screen, seeking signs of normalcy from the man with whom she had built a life. Her husband was on his feet, moving ably yet carefully, before he was taken off the field and out of sight, to the clubhouse. Soon her phone buzzed.

Caller ID told her a club executive was calling, but the voice on the other end belonged to Albert Pujols. the Angels’ designated hitter that day. He assured her, then passed the phone to Matt.

“He sounded more mad than anything,” Danielle recalled.

Later, after undergoing two brain scans at the Harborview Medical Center, Matt called to say he was OK. His head hurt but he had never lost consciousness. He reasoned that he might miss a start or two. One more scan would be performed later, he said, just for confirmation.

Danielle ate dinner with her visiting parents and felt a bit better before she received a FaceTime request from her husband just before 9 p.m.

“They’re wheeling me into surgery right now,” he said, jolting her. “You’ll get a call explaining it. Can you tell my parents?”

I can’t say with 100% certainty that it’s not going to affect me on the mound, but I feel 100% sure. — Matt Shoemaker, on facing a batter for the first time after getting hit in the head with a line drive last season

Matt Shoemaker works out at Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich., on Jan. 17, not long after he was cleared to resume baseball activities.

Danielle called the couple’s then-19-month-old son, Brady, over to the phone.

“In my head, I’m like, ‘Is this the last time I’m ever gonna talk to him? Is this the last time Brady’s ever gonna talk to him?” she remembered. “Up until then, I thought, ‘It’s bad, but it’s gonna be OK.’ Then, all the sudden, it was super extreme.”

Said Shoemaker: “Not once did a worry come over me, like, ‘Oh, gosh, am I gonna be OK?’ Until we went into surgery. And then it was all real.”

The ball came off the bat at 105 mph and its impact induced bleeding inside Shoemaker’s brain, which had not subsided. A two-hour surgery was required to save his life.

Back in Michigan, the pitcher’s father, David, remained awake until the early morning hours, awaiting an update.

“My heart went as fast as it’s ever beat in my life,” he recently recalled. “Flashes are going through my head, like ‘What if?’ I started thinking about Danielle. Here we were, 2,500 miles away. You talk about your most helpless point as a parent.”

Using his phone’s MLB app, David searched for video of similar incidents. By then, he had already seen the replay of Matt being struck many times, on MLB Network and ESPN. Now he watched line drives strike the heads of other pitchers and studied the subsequent seconds.

“I’m not trying to be morbid,” he said. “I just wanted to see what their response was when they got hit.”

At least a dozen major and minor league pitchers have been similarly struck in recent seasons. One of them, triple-A pitcher Evan Marshall, saw what happened to Shoemaker and compared it to his own experience while pitching in a triple-A game in 2015.

“It was about as similar as what happened to me as is possible,” he said during a phone interview last month. “And it’s about as bad as anything can possibly be on a baseball field without dying.”

Marshall didn’t pitch to a hitter until five months later, during spring training. He appeared in 15 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season and will compete for a spot on the club’s 25-man roster this spring.

“I really didn’t run into any speed bumps in the rehab process, other than just coming to the reality of how bad my condition was,” Marshall said. “The psychological aspect of getting back onto the mound, something that traumatic, it left me with nightmares and re-living over and over again that still to this day happen.”

::

No one knows what trials Shoemaker, 30, may confront the next time he faces a batter. But the obstacles he already has overcome are unmistakable.

Of the 1,504 ballplayers picked in the 2008 MLB draft, none of them were him.