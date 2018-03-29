Nevada Athletic Commission files complaint against Canelo Alvarez

The Nevada Athletic Commission's official complaint against former two-division boxing champion Canelo Alvarez calls for him to be suspended for one year, pending a hearing next month.
Alvarez submitted two positive urine samples for the banned performance-enhancing substance clenbuterol last month.
The eight-page complaint received by The Times on Thursday precedes a newly scheduled April 18 meeting with Alvarez.
In its filing, the commission labeled the fighter "guilty of foul or unsportsmanlike conduct that was detrimental to a contest."
That contest is Alvarez's scheduled May 5 middleweight-title rematch against three-belt champion Gennady Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, an event that now appears all but dead.
As The Times detailed in a story about Nevada Athletic Commission regulations this week, a suspension applies regardless of whether the substance was taken accidentally, as Alvarez has said he ingested contaminated beef in Mexico.
Alvarez will have the opportunity to plead his case to the commission, and a compelling argument could convince commissioners to reduce his suspension up to 50%, making Alvarez eligible to fight in Nevada again by late August.
