Floyd Mayweather Jr. sued by man who alleges bodyguard assaulted him at L.A. Live Yard House

Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., center, watches the Lakers play the Jazz in a basketball game.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 21. A man is alleging in a lawsuit that a Mayweather bodyguard struck and wrestled with him for trying to film the boxing legend on his phone at L.A. Live’s Yard House.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been sued by a man who claims he was physically assaulted by a bodyguard for the boxing legend after trying to film Mayweather at a downtown Los Angeles restaurant nearly two years ago.

In a complaint filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Eduardo Andres Torres Martinez alleges that he spotted Mayweather at the Yard House at L.A. Live on Feb. 10, 2022, and began recording video of the undefeated fighter with his cellphone.

According to the lawsuit, Mayweather, 46, noticed Torres Martinez’s activity, and Mayweather and/or a member of his team “signaled” toward his bodyguards.

“At the behest, request, command, demand and/or prompting of the Mayweather Money Team,” the complaint states, a bodyguard approached Torres Martinez and struck him, which knocked him to the ground.

The bodyguard then began “wrestling with Plaintiff in an attempt to confiscate Plaintiff s cell phone, causing further injuries and damages to Plaintiff,” the filing states, adding “by reason of the aforementioned acts, Plaintiff was placed in great fear for his life, health and safety.”

The lawsuit names Mayweather, the Money Team LLC and the Yard House as defendants, with causes of action that include assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, general negligence and negligent hiring training and supervision.

Torres Martinez is seeking unspecified “general damages for past, present and future pain, distress, anguish and suffering, including physical and mental pain and suffering, inconvenience, emotional stress, and impairment of the quality of life,” as well as other damages, the lawsuit states.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, police responded to a radio call of a battery/assault on that date and at that location, but no report was taken.

The Times was unable to reach Mayweather, who has denied that any such incident occurred. Torres Martinez’s attorney did not immediately respond to a message from The Times.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

