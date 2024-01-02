On the ropes: A Times investigation of how California has failed retired boxers

California created a pension plan for professional boxers 40 years ago, promising fighters who provided the public flash and drama during their careers that they would not be forgotten when they faced the challenges of aging, battered bodies.

But a Times investigation revealed that the pension program failed in its primary mission to locate and inform boxers of their benefits, maintained inadequate records and had not set aside enough money to pay the pensions it owed.

