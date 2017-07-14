Japan's Takashi Miura looks to regain super-featherweight title against Mexico's Miguel Berchelt

Japan’s Takashi Miura’s loss against Francisco Vargas in 2015 launched a run of three classic fights for the World Boxing Council’s super-featerweight title. So it’s only fitting that he is back at the Forum on Saturday night trying to regain his title.

After losing his belt, Miura (31-3-2, 24 knockouts) had to watch Vargas stage two epic title defenses against Orlando Salido at StubHub Center in the 2016 fight of the year and a loss this January to now champion Miguel Berchelt (31-1, 28 KOs) of Mexico.

“Boxing is everything. When I lost, there was nothing worse in my life that could’ve happened,” Miura, 33, said in what was his fifth title defense. “So right now, everything in my life is for this fight. And once I win this fight, my life will go back to what it was before.”

Berchelt, who scored an 11th-round technical-knockout upset of Vargas in January in Indio for the title, knows that a victory against Miura will go a long way in elevating his name among the great Mexican champions.

“I’m happy I’m making my mark as a Mexican fighter like [Julio Cesar] Chavez Sr., [Marco Antonio] Barrera, [Erik] Morales … to hear people say Miguel Berchelt is a world champion, that’s special,” Berchelt, 25, said.

But now Miura is coming back for his belt atop an HBO card that begins at 6:50 p.m. Pacific time.

Miura said after two knockout victories since the Vargas loss, he believes he’s sufficiently adapted from the 2015 loss.

“It’ll be a good fight, similar to what’s been happening in the division over the past couple of years,” Miura said. “I’ve learned it’s important to have a great fight, but I’ve come to realize I want to be a fighter who puts on good fights and wins them, as well.

Berchelt said he’s motivated by what kind of bout is coming.

“When you go in the ring with someone like Miura, a former champion, you expect a classic — these are the fights the fans ask for, filled with action — and I’m so excited about that,” he said.

Berchelt could either fight the winner of Saturday’s Jezreel Corrales vs. Robinson Castellanos next or pursue someone like World Boxing Organization super-featherweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko. Panama’s Corrales is 2-1 with eight knockouts, while Mexico’s Castellanos is 24-12 with 14 KOs.

“I think I can take on anyone,” Berchelt said. “I’m a world champion.”

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire