Who is Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter fired amid gambling accusations?

Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara were practically connected at the hip for 6½ years, the bond between the world’s most famous baseball player and his interpreter so tight that the Dodgers two-way star was rarely, if ever, seen in public without Mizuhara in tow. Me and my shadow, they were. Two peas in a pod.

Not anymore. Mizuhara, 39, was abruptly fired by the Dodgers on Wednesday after representatives of Ohtani accused the interpreter of “massive theft” of the player’s funds — reportedly $4.5 million — to place bets with an allegedly illegal Orange County bookmaker who is the target of a federal investigation.

Diane Bass, the attorney for the bookmaker, Mathew Bowyer, said her client has “never met, spoke with, or texted, or had contact in any way with Shohei Ohtani,” who signed a 10-year, $700-million deal with the Dodgers in December after playing his first six seasons with the Angels.

But it will be nearly impossible for Ohtani, whose ability to compartmentalize his pitching and hitting duties and limit distractions fueled a historic run in which he won the 2021 and 2023 American League most valuable player awards and finished second in 2022, to separate himself from a scandal sparked by his interpreter.