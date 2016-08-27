Robert Guerrero drops split decision to David Peralta

Robert Guerrero admits the end of his career is nearing, and in losing a split decision to Argentinian David Peralta on Saturday, the finish line has moved closer.

Relying on the advantages of an extra four inches of height, Peralta (26-2-1) rallied to win narrowly by scores of 115-113, 113-115 and 116-112 at Honda Center.

“I’m a taxi driver, and I drove to victory,” Peralta said. “I told myself this was the last fight of my life. I gave it 100%.”

His promoter said Peralta will resume fighting after this triumph.

Peralta found a way to frustrate Guerrero after the opening rounds, stepping back from body punches he’d absorbed earlier and scoring from distance.

Even though Gilroy’s former two-division champion Guerrero, 33, delivered the defining punch of the 12th round, he couldn’t make up lost ground.

Guerrero addressed the height by devoting attention to pounding Peralta’s body in the first round.

Encouraged by the success, the southpaw let power punches fly in the third and cleanly struck Peralta in the head, gut and chest while sweeping the first four rounds.

Peralta then made use of his reach advantage and found Guerrero with straight rights in the middle rounds to cut the deficit.

He then appeared to have knocked down Guerrero with back-to-back punches that backed a falling Guerrero into a neutral ring post, which should’ve been ruled a knockdown unless referee Ray Corona believed tangled feet caused the descent.

In a meeting of two veterans who took a year off, Freddy Hernandez defeated Alfredo Angulo in a middleweight bout by unanimous decision, 98-92, 97-93, 97-93.

Mexico City’s Hernandez (32-8) steadily beat Angulo (24-6) to the punch in the early going, but “El Perro” didn’t budge, continuing to throw his heavier blows.

A series of Angulo punches in the fifth round backed Hernandez and cut him on the left eyelid, a red area puffing under the eye in the sixth as Angulo urged more toe-to-toe action from his 37-year-old foe.

Hernandez responded, out-boxing Angulo down the stretch to win his fourth consecutive bout after losing six of seven from 2010-14.

Earlier, super-welterweight Terrell Gausha’s power advantage, jab and schooling began to shine in the later rounds, and that separation was shown when judges Jerry Cantu and Jonathan Davis awarded Gausha a 97-93 edge over New York’s Steve Martinez while judge Zachary Young had it even, 95-95.

Martinez repeatedly brought pressure to the unbeaten Gausha, showing little yield to punches he’d take during the first half of the fight while pounding the 2012 Olympian’s body and twice backing him with blows to the head in the sixth.