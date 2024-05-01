Advertisement
High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball scores

Baseball equipment in a dugout.
By Steve Galluzzo
City Section

Baseball

Central City Value 18, Animo Bunche 13
Rise Kohyang 8, Camino Nuevo Dalzell Lance 5

Softball

Animo South LA 22, Animo Bunche 14
Middle College 12, Stella 0

Southern Section Playoffs

Baseball

Wild-Card Round

DIVISION 8

Academy for Academic Excellence 22, Crossroads Christian 4
Mountain View 7, Animo Leadership 6
Bolsa Grande 9, Rio Honda Prep 2
Yucca Valley 4, Lennox Academy 1
Edgewood 9, Webb 8
Santa Rosa Academy 5, Hawthorne 3
Santa Clarita Christian vs. Shalhevet (Wed., 2 p.m. at Darby Park)

Softball

Wild-Card Round

DIVISION 3

Sonora 2, Long Beach Poly 1
King 10, Dos Pueblos 0
Upland 7, Fountain Valley 6

DIVISION 5

Apple Valley 14, Kaiser 11
Ocean View 2, Santa Clara 1
Village Christian 10, Azusa 2

DIVISION 6

San Gorgonio 11, Nordhoff 0
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 17, Downey Calvary Chapel 0
Flintridge Prep 16, Anza Hamilton 4
Lancaster 12, Chaffey 7
Rancho Verde 8, Mountain View 4
Rio Hondo Prep 5, Southlands Christian 3
Ontario Christian 7, Bell Gardens 2
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 5, El Monte 4
Pioneer 16, Westminster La Quinta 6

