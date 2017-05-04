Canelo Alvarez's purse from fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. won't be garnished, promoter says

Canelo Alvarez’s purse money from fighting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday night will not be garnished to settle an $8.5-million legal judgment, Alvarez’s promoter said.
Tuto Zabala, Alvarez’s former promoter, was seeking to garnish Alvarez’s wages, but the fighter’s promoter said Thursday a legal team had stopped the attempt.
“We’ve posted a bond and we’re appealing it,” Golden Boy Promotions President Eric Gomez told the Los Angeles Times. “Courts got it yesterday. They can’t do anything.”
Zabala’s All Star Boxing promoted Alvarez before the future two-division champion departed for Golden Boy in 2011 and gained riches from bouts against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Miguel Cotto and Amir Khan.
Gomez said pay-per-view profits will likely bump Alvarez’s purse from Saturday’s fight far beyond $8.5 million.
“It’s just cheap publicity,” Gomez said of Zabala’s attempt. “They knew we were going to post a bond.”
A Florida court awarded Zabala the judgment against Alvarez last year following a trial that found Alvarez broke his exclusive contract with Zabala by signing with Golden Boy. The promoter was not found responsible for tortious interference.