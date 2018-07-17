DAZN streaming service to launch with Anthony Joshua-Alexander Povetkin bout on Sept. 22

Anthony Joshua’s return to Wembley Stadium to defend his three heavyweight belts Sept. 22 against Russia’s Alexander Povetkin will launch the new $1-billion streaming venture DAZN, the company announced Tuesday.
The early fall schedule for DAZN (pronounced “The Zone”) will also include a stacked Sept. 29 Bellator MMA card in San Jose, a Chicago-based boxing card Oct. 6 and another Bellator show on Oct. 12.
The Chicago boxing card will include former welterweight champion Jessie Vargas and middleweight contender Demetrius Andrade.
The boxers are linked to Joshua’s Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, whose stable has been boosted by fights including light-heavyweight Artur Beterbiev and heavyweight Jarrell Miller.
The over-the-top streaming service will launch Sept. 10 and allow subscribers a free one-month trial before a monthly fee of $9.99 begins.
England’s Joshua (21-0, 20 knockouts) previously fought in the U.S. for Showtime.
He engaged in the 2017 fight of the year at Wembley when he vanquished long-reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko by 11th-round technical knockout.
The 38-year-old Povetkin (34-1, 24 KOs) previously lost a title shot at Klitschko in 2013 by getting knocked down four times in a bout in Moscow.
“We launched DAZN to disrupt the status quo and change the way the world sees sports,” DAZN CEO James Rushton said.