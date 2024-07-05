Ryan Garcia apologizes for using racial slurs, says he’s going to rehab
Ryan Garcia apologized in a series of social media posts on Friday after he used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in livestreamed comments.
The 25-year-old Garcia, who was expelled by the World Boxing Council on Thursday over his remarks, also announced on the social media platform X that he was going to rehab.
“I take all responsibility for my words,” Garcia wrote in one post. “And it’s been a tough couple of months as everyone can tell but I AM SORRY.”
Garcia added: “I struggle with substance abuse and it hard for me with everything going on.”
Ryan Garcia has been expelled by the World Boxing Council after he repeatedly used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims.
Last month, Garcia was suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission, which also ruled that his April 20 victory over Devin Haney would be considered a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
After his apology, Garcia posted several more times. Among his comments: “I stand on the fact that a black man can be racist” and “In the hood everyone has said the N word.”
Garcia also complained that other fighters had made racist statements without being disciplined by the WBC.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.