Mikey Garcia says he would be willing to meet Miguel Cotto in Cotto's farewell fight

Miguel Cotto was hoping to have either Gennady Golovkin or Canelo Alvarez available for his farewell fight Dec. 2 at Madison Square Garden, but those two fighters seems headed for a rematch. So unbeaten lightweight champion Mikey Garcia says he’d like to be considered.
“I would really go to 154 [pounds] in [December] for Cotto,” Riverside's Garcia texted the The Times Wednesday after floating the idea on social media last week.
Garcia (37-0, 30 knockouts) last fought July 29, posting an impressive unanimous-decision victory over former four-division champion Adrien Broner at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
“I’ve seen what Mikey has said on social media and would like to know more. Mikey knows how to contact me,” said Eric Gomez, president of Golden Boy Promotions, which handles four-division champion Cotto.
The 36-year-old Cotto (41-5, 33 KOs) won the World Boxing Organization super-welterweight title Aug. 26 by defeating Yoshihiro Kamegai at StubHub Center.
Gomez said he spoke to Cotto’s team in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, hours before Hurricane Maria struck the island. Gomez said he will seek to reconnect with Cotto once power is restored following the most vicious storm to hit the island since the 1930s.
Garcia has also lobbied to fight super-featherweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko at 135 pounds or the winner of Saturday’s lightweight title bout between champion Jorge Linares of Venezuela and Luke Campbell of England.
“I might be hot enough for the [Cotto] fight,” Garcia wrote.
Garcia has pledged allegiance to Showtime to televise his fights, while Cotto fights on HBO.
Asked who would televise the bout, Gomez said, “Let’s see if we can get a deal done and then we’ll get to that.”
The other primary option for Cotto would be former middleweight champion David Lemieux in a 160-pound fight, Gomez said.
