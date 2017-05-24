Miguel Cotto to make Southland debut against Yoshihiro Kamegai Aug. 26 at StubHub Center

Former four-division champion Miguel Cotto has aligned with Golden Boy Promotions and will seek his sixth belt at StubHub Center on August 26 against Japan’s Yoshihiro Kamegai.
Cotto (40-5, 33 knockouts) last week split with his prior promoter, rapper Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports, after failing to strike a deal on financial terms for a June bout with Kamegai (27-3-2, 24 KOs).
Golden Boy, which has previously promoted Cotto, stepped in and has won approval from the World Boxing Organization for the bout to be sanctioned as the junior-middleweight title after Canelo Alvarez vacated the belt.
Cotto, 36, has defeated the likes of Shane Mosley, Antonio Margarito and Sergio Martinez, but hasn’t fought since losing his middleweight belt to Alvarez in a November 2015.
Although he trains under Freddie Roach at Hollywood’s Wild Card Boxing Club, Cotto has never fought in the Southland.
In Japan’s Kamegai, 34, Cotto meets a brawler who avenged a draw against Jesus Soto-Karass last year and also staged a 2014 toe-to-toe brawl against Robert Guerrero at StubHub Center.
