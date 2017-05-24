Miguel Cotto to make Southland debut against Yoshihiro Kamegai Aug. 26 at StubHub Center

Former four-division champion Miguel Cotto has aligned with Golden Boy Promotions and will seek his sixth belt at StubHub Center on August 26 against Japan’s Yoshihiro Kamegai.

Cotto (40-5, 33 knockouts) last week split with his prior promoter, rapper Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports, after failing to strike a deal on financial terms for a June bout with Kamegai (27-3-2, 24 KOs).

Golden Boy, which has previously promoted Cotto, stepped in and has won approval from the World Boxing Organization for the bout to be sanctioned as the junior-middleweight title after Canelo Alvarez vacated the belt.

Cotto, 36, has defeated the likes of Shane Mosley, Antonio Margarito and Sergio Martinez, but hasn’t fought since losing his middleweight belt to Alvarez in a November 2015.

Although he trains under Freddie Roach at Hollywood’s Wild Card Boxing Club, Cotto has never fought in the Southland.

In Japan’s Kamegai, 34, Cotto meets a brawler who avenged a draw against Jesus Soto-Karass last year and also staged a 2014 toe-to-toe brawl against Robert Guerrero at StubHub Center.

Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Caption Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Caption Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Caption LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young. LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire