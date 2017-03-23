Chargers re-sign running back Branden Oliver

The Chargers have agreed to re-sign running back Branden Oliver, the team announced Thursday. Safety Adrian Phillips, who started six games last season, also signed his exclusive rights tender.

Oliver, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo before the 2014 season, missed all of last year with a ruptured Achilles’ tendon.

In 2014, injuries to Ryan Matthews opened the door for Oliver to lead the team in rushing, gaining 582 yards on 160 carries while running for three touchdowns.

Oliver adds depth in the backfield along with Kenjon Barner, signed this week from Philadelphia.

