Chargers have a terrific crew at cornerback, but they still need plenty of help at safety

Roster decisions: The biggest concerns Jason Verrett. He was the team's first-round pick in 2014, is going into the final year of his rookie deal, and is fresh off two different knee surgeries. If he's healthy, he'll be like a found $100 bill in a coat pocket. But, with his injury history, can he be counted on long-term even if he puts together a healthy 2018? Verrett has a lot of upside, the Chargers have depth at cornerback and that could make him a trade piece on draft day.