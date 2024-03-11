Chargers’ starting safeties intact after giving Alohi Gilman new deal

Chargers safety Alohi Gilman has a new deal and should start alongside Derwin James Jr. again next season.

The Chargers retained one of their free agents Monday by agreeing to terms with safety Alohi Gilman.

Agent Kenny Zuckerman broke the news on social media.

Gilman, 26, took over the starting spot next to Derwin James Jr. in 2023 and finished with 77 tackles in 14 games.

New Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has spoken about the need to find playmakers for the team’s secondary. Gilman had three forced fumbles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries last season.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 201 pounds, Gilman has proven himself to be a willing tackler and courageous hitter during his four NFL seasons.

The Chargers drafted Gilman in the sixth round in 2020 out of Notre Dame. Playing almost exclusively on special teams as a rookie, he developed into a dependable option in the back end of the team’s defense.

Gilman’s deal is for $11 million over two years, according to multiple reports.