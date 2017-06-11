Chargers agree to deal with rusher Melvin Ingram

The Chargers spared themselves from dealing with a messy contract situation for the second straight season, agreeing to a four-year deal with edge rusher Melvin Ingram on Sunday.
The terms haven't been disclosed.
The team placed the franchise tag on Ingram in late February and had until July 15 to orchestrate a long-term deal.
Last season, after drafting Joey Bosa, the team and the No. 3 overall pick didn't come to agreement on a deal until Aug. 29.
Ingram earned the long-term deal after recording 18.5 sacks over the last two seasons. Ingram was also a defensive captain.
