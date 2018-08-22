Casey Hayward gives Chargers an injury scare as hamstrung secondary limps along

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams missed practice Tuesday with foot soreness, Lynn said. “Maybe he had a bone bruise or something like that, but he’s going to be OK,” Lynn said. “We’re just being very cautious with him because he’s had a good camp and we don’t want any setbacks.” Williams possibly will sit out Saturday’s game with the Saints, Lynn said. … Starting right tackle Joe Barksdale missed Tuesday practice with an illness. … Rookie defensive tackle Justin Jones, the team’s third-round pick, returned to individual drills after being out for an extended stretch with an ankle injury.