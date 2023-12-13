Advertisement
Chargers also will be without star receiver Keenan Allen against Raiders

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates his touchdown catch by holding up the football.
Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen won’t be able to play Thursday against the Raiders because of a heel injury.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff Miller
Already without quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers also won’t have wide receiver Keenan Allen on Thursday night when they play at Las Vegas.

The veteran has been dealing with a heel issue and will miss a game for the first time this season.

Herbert is out for the rest of the season after having surgery Tuesday on the right index finger he fractured Sunday against Denver. Easton Stick will make his first NFL start in place of Herbert against the Raiders.

The Chargers will get wide receiver Joshua Palmer back Thursday. He had been on the injured reserve list because of a knee sprain.

Cornerback Deane Leonard, who was inserted into the starting lineup recently, will miss his second consecutive game because of an ankle/heel injury.

Three other backups — tight end Donald Parham Jr. (shoulder), defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) and linebacker Amen Ogbonbemiga (hamstring) — are questionable.

Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

