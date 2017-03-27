Chargers have sold out of season tickets for games at StubHub Center in 2017

The Chargers’ tiny house will be a crowded one this upcoming season.

The team has sold out all of its season tickets for the upcoming season, meaning the smallest stadium in the NFL, which could hold around 30,000 fans, will be full. The team has also placed a hold on “several thousand” additional tickets for players, opposing teams, community relations and promotional use.

The Chargers announced they’ll “look to free up” as many additional seats as possible to satisfy demand.

The average ticket at StubHub Center will cost $192, which would’ve been tops in the NFL last season, according to data compiled by TeamMarketing.com.

