Advertisement
Chargers

Justin Herbert misses Chargers practice again: ‘Thankfully it’s only Friday’

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) sets to throw the football during warm-ups.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert says he is healthy enough to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
(Rusty Jones / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 26-year-old did not practice Friday on the campus of University of North Carolina-Charlotte after he was a limited participant Thursday. He had a thick layer of athletic tape wrapped over his right cleat on the field Friday as he worked with trainers on exercises off to the side.

Herbert, who suffered the injury last Sunday during a win over the Carolina Panthers, is “doing everything he can” to play Sunday, coach Jim Harbaugh said, but the quarterback could not commit to whether he expected to play.

Advertisement

“Thankfully it’s only Friday,” Herbert said, standing with most of his weight on his non-injured left foot.

Herbert said the pain is “not great, but it is what it is.” He is working around the clock with ice and compression to keep the swelling down. If he is unable to play, the Chargers would start Easton Stick or Taylor Heinicke.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands off the ball to running back J.K. Dobbins (27).

Chargers

Why Chargers’ run-heavy offense can be Justin Herbert’s ‘best friend’

The Chargers might have one of the NFL’s best throwing quarterbacks in Justin Herbert, but the run game is what has produced wins with unbeaten Steelers next.

Sept. 20, 2024

Stick played in three preseason games with up-and-down results, which prompted the team to add Heinicke to the roster after training camp. Heinicke, a 10-year NFL veteran, has spent the last three weeks learning the complex scheme that at first had him tongue-tied while calling out a play. But Harbaugh and Herbert praised Heinicke’s ability to catch up quickly.

Advertisement

“I haven’t seen anybody get this up to speed as Taylor has,” Harbaugh said. “It’s been outstanding.”

More to Read

Chargers
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement