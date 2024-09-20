Advertisement
Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert readies for the snap during a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 15.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert readies for the snap during a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 15. The Chargers look to stay unbeaten on the young season Sunday with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
(Rusty Jones / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
They’ve won at home. They’ve won on the road. The Chargers now get a glimpse of how they might fare in the playoffs.

After beating up on the Raiders and the Panthers — who combined for nine wins last season — the Chargers face what coach Jim Harbaugh calls their “playoff opener” against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are the Chargers’ first opponent that went to the playoffs last year.

Featuring the top two stingiest scoring defenses in the NFL, Sunday’s game (10 a.m. PDT, Ch. 2) is likely to be a slugfest. Although the Chargers have had no trouble relying on running back J.K. Dobbins for the majority of their offense, Justin Herbert’s ankle injury still casts significant concern about the team’s chances against a Steelers defense that has given up just eight points per game.

Rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt shut down Maxx Crosby in Week 1 and must follow up the performance against Steelers star T.J. Watt.

The Chargers defense that has allowed a league-leading 6.5 points per game will face quarterback Justin Fields, who led the Steelers to their first 2-0 start on the road since 1999.

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Steelers

The Chargers and Steelers will play at 10 a.m. PDT Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The game will air on CBS in Southern California and nationally on Paramount+. It will also be available on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 98.7 FM or in Spanish at 105.5/94.3 FM.

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Steelers
Who will win Chargers vs. Steelers?

Thuc Nhi Nguyen’s pick: With the Steelers eking out two wins with just one offensive touchdown, the Chargers appear to be the more complete team, but Herbert’s health could change the calculus. This game surely will be close, a true test of just how much Harbaugh has changed about the culture of the team that went 0-7 in games decided by three points or fewer last season. Chargers 20, Steelers 17

Sam Farmer’s pick: Early indications are that Jim Harbaugh has instilled a toughness in the Chargers we haven’t seen in a while. They have a balanced attack and are capable of picking up a big road win at Pittsburgh. Chargers 20, Steelers 17

