What we learned from the Chargers' 31-20 road win over the Bills

This we learned after the game, to be accurate. The Chargers will face the Rams for the first time in the regular season since both teams relocated to Los Angeles. The Rams opened as one-touchdown favorites for the game at the Coliseum. The teams met last year in the preseason, but that hardly offered much of a preview for what could happen when they play for keeps. “I didn’t get a real crosstown rival feel in the preseason,” Rivers said. “But I imagine it will be really cranked up.” As for the challenge the Rams present? “That’s a heck of a defense,” Rivers said. “We know what they have over there, going against Wade’s [Wade Phillips] scheme and all those Pro Bowlers on that defensive side. Looking forward to that, that atmosphere and playing those guys.”