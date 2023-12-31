Chargers 16-9 road loss to the Denver Broncos by the numbers

The Chargers’ Austin Ekeler (30), who had 46 yards rushing against the Broncos, runs near the Broncos’ sideline.

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 16-9 road loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday:

1

Career NFL victories as a starter for Denver quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who completed 20 of 32 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers in his first start for the Broncos. Stidham has a 1-2 career record as a starter, also having played for the Patriots and Raiders.

5

Consecutive victories for the Broncos against the Chargers in Denver. The Broncos swept the Chargers this season for the first time since 2019.

2

Conversions on third down by the Chargers on 11 attempts, a success rate of just 18.2%. The Broncos converted on seven of 17 attempts, a success rate of 41.2%.

16

Sacks for Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack this season, a career high. He had seven tackles against the Broncos, including a sack. It was the 100th sack of Mack’s career.

1,015

Yards from scrimmage for Chargers running back Austin Ekeler this season, the third consecutive season he surpassed the mark. He came into the week 35 yards short of 1,000 and ran for 46 yards against Denver and added four yards receiving.

Summary

CHARGERS 0 3 3 3 — 9

Denver 3 10 0 3 — 16

First Quarter



Denver — Field goal Lutz 32, 3:55. Drive: 11 plays, 53 yards, 5:49. Key plays: Stidham 10 pass to McLaughlin, Perine 5 run on 3rd-and-2, J.Williams 16 run, Stidham 7 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-9.

Second Quarter



CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 36, 9:43. Drive: 8 plays, 42 yards, 3:32. Key play: Stick 27 pass to Erickson.

Denver — Humphrey 54 pass from Stidham (Lutz kick), 6:37. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:06. Key play: McLaughlin 11 run on 3rd-and-2.

Denver — Field goal Lutz 43, 1:53. Drive: 6 plays, 17 yards, 00:58. Key play: Stidham 11 pass to Krull.

Third Quarter



CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 50, 6:20. Drive: 9 plays, 58 yards, 4:27. Key plays: Stick 22 pass to Everett, Stick 18 pass to Smartt, Kelley 1 run on 3rd-and-3.

Fourth Quarter



Denver — Field goal Lutz 20, 11:19. Drive: 7 plays, 36 yards, 3:34. Key plays: Stidham 2 run on 3rd-and-3, Stidham 10 pass to B.Johnson.

CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 52, 1:17. Drive: 9 plays, 46 yards, 1:42. Key plays: Stick 15 pass to Johnston, Stick 9 pass to Erickson on 3rd-and-8.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: CHARGERS, Ekeler 13-46, Stick 5-31, Everett 1-6, D.Davis 1-2, Kelley 2-2, Niemann 1-0, Spiller 1-(minus 1). DENVER, McLaughlin 8-44, J.Williams 15-41, Perine 4-10, Stidham 6-6.

PASSING: CHARGERS, Stick 24-38-0-220. DENVER, Stidham 20-32-0-224.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Erickson 7-98, Doss 5-25, Everett 4-31, Johnston 3-29, Smartt 2-23, Spiller 2-10, Ekeler 1-4. DENVER, Johnson 4-27, Jeudy 3-54, McLaughlin 3-18, J.Williams 3-17, Humphrey 2-69, Perine 2-16, Krull 2-14, Trautman 1-9.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, D.Davis 1-12. DENVER, Trem.Smith 1-14.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. DENVER, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, James 7-5-1, Niemann 6-4-0, Kendricks 5-9-0, Mack 5-2-1, M.Davis 5-1-0, Ogbonnia 2-1-0, Henley 1-2-0, Tuipulotu 1-2-0, Bassey 1-1-0, Fox 1-1-0, Gilman 1-1-0, Hollins 1-1-0, Farmer 1-0-0, Matlock 1-0-0, Samuel 1-0-0, Hinton 0-2-0, A.Johnson 0-1-0. DENVER, Singleton 7-4-0, Simmons 6-0-0, Locke 5-1-0, Moreau 4-0-0, Surtain 4-0-0, Perkins 3-0-0, Sanders 3-0-0, Jewell 2-7-0, Jones 2-2-0, Purcell 2-1-0, Bonitto 2-0-0, McMillian 2-0-0, Allen 1-1-0, Henningsen 1-1-0, Cooper 1-0-1.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, None. DENVER, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: CHARGERS, Dicker 50. DENVER, Lutz 48.

Officials — Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Frank Steratore, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.

Attendance — 76,228.