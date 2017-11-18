Clippers lose their seventh in a row to Charlotte Hornets

Kemba Walker had 26 points, Dwight Howard added 16 points and 16 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a six-game losing streak with a 102-87 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Walker, who was coming off a 47-point performance in a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, was 8 of 17 from the field and 6 of 9 from 3-point range despite a sprained wrist.

Jeremy Lamb added 17 points off the bench for Charlotte.

Lou Williams had 25 points, and Blake Griffin added 19 for the Clippers. They have lost eight straight.

The Hornets led 73-71 entering the fourth quarter, but limited the Clippers to 6-of-20 shooting in the fourth quarter while forcing five turnovers.

The Hornets began to pull away midway through the fourth quarter.

Walker extended the lead to eight when knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing with 3 minutes to play. Over the span of two days, the All-Star point guard was 11 of 18 from beyond the arc.

He added two free throws and another late 3-pointer to put the game away.

Walker is in the midst of yet another strong season for the Hornets, entering the game averaging 23.4 points and 6.5 assists per game for Charlotte.

The Hornets had 19 second-chance points compared to five for the Clippers.

Both teams shot 39 percent from the field.