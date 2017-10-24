Clippers turn back Jazz after letting big lead slip away in fourth quarter

This game was pegged as the Clippers’ first early-season test, taking on a Utah Jazz team with moxie.

And it was, helped in part by a languid stretch during the fourth quarter by the Clippers.

But once the Clippers recovered from a few blows delivered by the Jazz, specifically delivered by rookie Donovan Mitchell, L.A. grinded its way to a 102-84 victory on Tuesday night at Staples Center before 16,607 fans.

The Clippers have now won their first three games by double digits, but it took a bigger effort to hold back the Jazz.

“I think it’s just important for us, having two games that weren’t really close down the stretch, to kind of get tested a little bit,” Blake Griffin said after finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists in nearly 37 minutes of play. “I thought we did a good job of maintaining our composure, getting stops on the defensive end when we needed it. Guys hit big shots. That’s a good lesson for us.”

The Clippers built a 21-point lead early in the fourth quarter, seemingly on their way to a rout.

But Mitchell began to heat up, scoring 11 consecutive points over one stretch in the fourth quarter for the Jazz, his effort helping trim the Clippers’ lead to 83-76 and forcing Clippers coach Doc Rivers to call a timeout with 6:38 left. Mitchell had 15 of his 19 points in the fourth.

The Clippers didn’t respond right away, watching their lead get down to 88-82.

But a Patrick Beverley (19 points) hook shot, a steal by Danilo Gallinari that led to an Austin Rivers three-pointer and a steal by Jordan that led to a Gallinari jumper gave the Clippers a 13-point cushion.

And it gave the Clippers a measure of revenge against the Jazz, which knocked L.A. out of the first round of the playoffs last season.

