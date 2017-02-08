Former Knicks forward Charles Oakley arrested after altercation at Clippers-Knicks game

Former New York Knicks forward Charles Oakley was removed from his courtside seat in Madison Square Garden by security and arrested after a fight in the stands during the first quarter of the Clippers-Knicks game Wednesday night.

Oakley got into the altercation near Knicks owner James Dolan.

Knicks President Phil Jackson tried to calm Oakley.

“Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner,” the Knicks said in a statement. “He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.”

Kristaps Porzingis was at the free-throw line when the Oakley altercation started. Then all the players from both teams started watching, especially Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, who pointed at Oakley while waiting for Porzingis to shoot his free throw.

