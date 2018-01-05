Injury riddled Clippers continue to hang tough

If the Clippers could ever get fully healthy, Blake Griffin mused, perhaps they could truly compete every night.

But injuries have plagued the Clippers all season. The latest victim was point guard Milos Teodosic, who went down Thursday night because of a plantar fascia injury to his left foot.

Teodosic has been listed as questionable for Saturday afternoon’s game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center, but Austin Rivers (bruised right heel) and Danilo Gallinari (glute injury) are both out.

“It would be nice to play with a full, healthy roster, but I guess we won’t do that at any point this year,” Griffin said after Thursday’s loss to Oklahoma City. “But still, getting Austin back and Danilo back will help a lot. I keep saying we fight and it seems like we’re in every single game at least and have a chance in the fourth quarter.”

Even during these miserable times for the Clippers, center DeAndre Jordan has seen his team grow.

The Clippers have won four of their past five games.

They play hard and with energy just about every time they step on the court.

“I feel like we’re a great team,” Jordan said. “We’ve got a lot of injuries; it sucks, but like I keep saying, nobody is going to feel sorry for us. It’s the nature of the beast. It’s how the NBA is.

“Guys get injured, you don’t want to see that happen, but it happens, and that’s why we have such a deep team. Guys have to be able to step up and be ready to play whenever their number is called, and we have to hold down the fort until guys get back.”

Clippers’ win over Houston stands

The Clippers’ upset victory over the Rockets on Dec. 22 will stand after Houston withdrew its protest, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Rockets protested the game because Clippers rookie guard Jawun Evans was allowed to play the final 3:10 of the game despite committing his sixth foul. The foul mistakenly was given to Lou Williams, the NBA admitted the next day.

Etc.

The Clippers waived forward Jamil Wilson and signed point guard Tyrone Wallace to a two-way deal, according to NBA executives who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Wallace has been playing for the Clippers’ development league team, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario. He has been averaging 22.8 points and 5.4 assists per game. Wilson, who also had been signed to a two-way contract, averaged seven points in 15 games for the Clippers, 10 of them as a starter.

CLIPPERS

VS. GOLDEN STATE

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 570, 1330.

Update: The Clippers have lost 11 straight games to the Warriors, six in a row at Staples Center. The Clippers last defeated the Warriors on Dec. 25, 2014. The Warriors lead the NBA in scoring (115.6 points per game), field-goal percentage (50.9%) and three-point shooting (39.1%).

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. CAPTION After asking Rams players midway through the season what it meant to be 6-2 in one word, The Times' Lindsey Thiry follows up asking them to do it again to describe finishing 11-5 and playoff football. After asking Rams players midway through the season what it meant to be 6-2 in one word, The Times' Lindsey Thiry follows up asking them to do it again to describe finishing 11-5 and playoff football. CAPTION Football coach Alan Chadwick talks to The Times' Sam Farmer about Rams coach Sean McVay when he was at Marist School. Football coach Alan Chadwick talks to The Times' Sam Farmer about Rams coach Sean McVay when he was at Marist School. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons. CAPTION The Chargers beat the Raiders on New Year's Eve, but were eliminated from the playoffs because of a Titans win. The Chargers beat the Raiders on New Year's Eve, but were eliminated from the playoffs because of a Titans win.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Follow Broderick Turner on Twitter @BA_Turner